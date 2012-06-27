Olympics-IOC head floats pay TV deal for Britain

| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 Future Olympic Games could be
screened in Britain by a pay TV operator such as BSkyB
rather than incumbent the BBC, the head of the
International Olympic Committee (IOC) has told a newspaper.
The Olympics are one of the major sports events which must
be screened on free-to-air TV in Britain. However, the
government plans to review those safeguards next year after
completing the transition to multi-channel digital television.
Rights holders such as the IOC are seeking to balance the
desire to maximise value for their content with the need to
ensure maximum exposure for sports.
IOC President Jacques Rogge was quoted in the Guardian
newspaper as saying that all options would be considered for the
UK rights to the 2014 Winter Olympics and Summer Games in 2016.
"It is open to everyone - to public companies, private
companies, free-to-air, satellite, mobile, even the possibility
to sell them to an agent company that buys the rights and sells
them on," Rogge was quoted saying.
"The deadline is 29 June and then we will enter into
negotiations with different companies," he said.
A senior IOC official confirmed to Reuters that bidding for
the UK rights was under way and would end this week.
The BBC, funded by a licence fee levy on British households,
plans to stream live coverage of every event from the Games in
London next month, something it has never done before. It has
covered every Games since London last hosted the Olympics in
1948.
Rogge noted that Sky Italia, part of Rupert Murdoch's News
Corp, had won the rights to the London Olympics and had
done a deal with state broadcaster RAI to meet an obligation to
show 200 hours free-to-air.
Any involvement of pay TV in screening the Games is likely
to provoke opposition in Britain.
"We are certain that our members will campaign to ensure
that the Olympics remains a listed (protected) event," said
Sophie Chalk, a spokeswoman for consumer lobby group the Voice
of the Listener and Viewer.
The BBC declined to comment. BSkyB was not immediately
available for comment.