Olympics-UK regions fight each other, France to host athletes

LONDON Feb 1 Some of Britain's poorest
regions are battling each other and neighbouring France to boost
their local economies by hosting Olympic athletes at training
camps before this year's Games.
Britain has budgeted to spend 9.3 billion pounds ($14.68
billion) on staging the Olympic and Paralympic Games, mostly on
facilities in London, and the capital is expected to hog most of
the benefits.
But regional authorities dealing with government funding
cuts and high unemployment rates want a slice of the cake.
"Clearly it's difficult times that the country is going
through in terms of austerity but the Olympics are a once in a
lifetime opportunity so we have to find a way to make the most
of that opportunity," said Rob Young, 2012 Games regional
co-ordinator for northwest England.
"It's a case of trying to take the glass half-full
approach."
Britain is economically divided between a wealthier south,
especially London, and the relatively poorer north, where many
economic and unemployment "blackspots" can be found.
Aware of the economic disparity, British Olympic organisers
- the London Organising Committee (LOCOG) - have tried to spread
the benefits to eight English regions outside London and to
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
LOCOG offers a grant worth up to 25,000 pounds for every
Olympic and Paralympic Committee that chooses to base their
athletes in British regions prior to the Games in July and
August.
But Regional Development Agencies (RDAs), quasi-governmental
organisations put in charge of attracting international Olympic
Committees to Britain, have been cut as Prime Minister David
Cameron's government tries to reduce a ballooning public sector.
Regional co-ordinators such as Young, who were employed by
the RDAs, have continued to work out of hollowed offices as the
agencies were being disbanded and staff laid off.
But their attempts to persuade international athletes to
train and spend money in British regions has been made harder by
French authorities who saw an opportunity to do the same.
EUROPEAN OLYMPICS
Dominique Dupilet, head of the local council for
Pas-de-Calais, a region only 21 miles from England's coast, said
France had invested around 100 million euros ($130.91 million)
in regional sports, infrastructure and tourism facilities to
attract athletes and tourists to visit before and during the
Olympics Games.
Dupilet caused a stir when he put out a video, widely quoted
amongst British media, saying "the second the Olympic games were
announced for London we hoisted the British flag at
(Pas-de-Calais) council".
With just over an hour on the train to London, Calais is
closer to London than many British regions.
"In 2011, 40 countries, including France, benefited from our
'2012' facilities - some 2,500 athletes from all disciplines,"
said Dupilet, underlining Calais sports facility credentials.
But with the 25,000 pound LOCOG grant application deadline
set to expire at the end of February, British regional
co-ordinators are hoping to persuade a handful more countries to
base themeselves in Britain and shun France, which does not
offer a similar reward.
"For the smaller nations, the feedback is that the grant has
been critical for them in terms of being able to do these sorts
of programmes," said Young, citing the case of northwest England
hosting a boxing team from Nauru, the world's smallest republic
with population of around 10,000.
ECONOMIC BENEFITS
It is impossible to quantify exactly how much training camps
contribute economically, but anecdotal and circumstantial
evidence suggests they provide a significant boost.
"Our conservative estimate for Games-related business
contracts (in the region) is around 390 million pounds," said
Tracy Croft, regional co-ordinator for the east Midlands in
central England.
A case-study examining spending by the Australian swimming
team - which agreed to use Manchester as a training camp for the
2009 World Championships, 2012 Olympics and 2014 Glasgow
Commonwealth Games - estimates the local economy will benefit by
up to one million pounds in net spend by the Australian squad.
"Alongside the direct economic benefits of the training
camp, the region benefited indirectly from the training camp, as
the team made use of local social and leisure facilities,
including visits to the cinema, tickets to local sporting
events, eating out, and shopping," the northwest report said.
However, regional co-ordinators say the benefits from the
training camps stretch beyond boosting local businesses.
"Japan has been using Loughborough University over a period
of couple of years and it generally brings a positive influence
to the town," Croft said.
"We've been able to do some work with schools around
Japanese language and Japanese culture in the region. As well as
spend in the local economy, it's how do you maximise the social
impact the visitors and having that link with the country."
($1 = 0.6337 pounds, 0.7639 euros)
