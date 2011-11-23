Olympics-Edinburgh Castle rules out rings on ramparts

Nov 23 Historic Scotland has ruled out plans for a giant set of Olympic rings to be displayed on the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle ahead of next year's London Games.

The body, an agency of the Scottish government charged with looking after the country's heritage, said in a statement on Wednesday that it had decided against the eight metre high aluminium rings.

"Following careful consideration it is clear that the proposal would not be suitable for the successful operation of Scotland's most popular heritage attraction," it said.

"It may well be that there are other more suitable sites in Edinburgh, and the Scottish Government and agencies will work with (2012 organisers) LOCOG and The City of Edinburgh Council to do what we can to assist with the consideration of alternatives."

Historic Scotland said they fully supported the Games, with the Olympic torch due to visit Edinburgh on its tour of Britain next year.

The Edinburgh Evening News, which had campaigned against the proposal, reported that the rings would have cost the taxpayer an estimated 200,000 pounds ($311,600).

Edinburgh was the first city outside London, where the giant interlocked rings have been erected at St. Pancras station, to put in a planning request for such a display although others have been approached as well.

"With Edinburgh being such a centre for celebration during the summer it was always our ambition to draw intentional attention to such an iconic site in the City with the placement of the Rings," a LOCOG spokesperson said.

"We understand Historic Scotland's decision and will work with them and other organisations in Scotland to see if there are suitable locations for the Rings to be displayed in Scotland in the run up to the Games."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)