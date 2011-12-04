Olympics-Men with rhythm wanted for global TV audience

LONDON Dec 4 London Olympic organisers
have put out a call for men with rhythm after wrapping up the
first auditions for thousands of performers needed for next
year's opening and closing ceremonies.
Organisers LOCOG said in a statement on Sunday that more
than 10,000 hopefuls had auditioned over the past month for
roles in the ceremonies, expected to draw a global television
audience of around four billion people in more than 200
countries.
The first round of auditions closed on Saturday and more
will take place in February after a January deadline to sign up.
"We need more men - particularly if you have rhythm,"
organisers said in a casting information note on the official
London 2012 website (www.london2012.com).
"This means those of you who can dance but also drum, or do
any sport, job, or hobby that involves keeping to time."
LOCOG chairman Sebastian Coe urged anyone with "huge amounts
of energy and a willingness to perform in front of a stadium
audience and billions of people around the world" to sign up.
Oscar winning film maker Danny Boyle is artistic director
for the opening ceremony on July 27.
Those who are successful in the auditions can expect two or
three rehearsal sessions a week in East London of up to four
hours each from April. There will then be several all-day
rehearsals in the three weeks before the opening ceremony.
Martin Sorrell, chief executive of the world's largest
advertising holding company WPP, said the coverage of the four
ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics would deliver
publicity for Britain worth billions.
"The equivalent advertising value that will deliver for the
U.K. could be up to 5 billion pounds; however with regards to
perception of London and the U.K. and a tourism legacy you could
say that they will be priceless," he said in the LOCOG
statement.
