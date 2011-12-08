Olympics-London faces tough budget challenges, says Coe

| LONDON
face significant budgetary challenges in the run-up to next
year's Games, chairman Sebastian Coe said on Thursday.
The double Olympic gold medallist told reporters an
assertion by the National Audit Office (NAO) that London's
9.3-billion-pound ($14.6-billion) budget was under pressure was
"blindingly obvious".
"We will be living hand-to-mouth between now and the Olympic
Games," Coe said.
"At this moment we are absolutely balanced but as you get
towards the Games you know there is a build-up of pressures," he
added at a presentation of nominated torch bearers for the relay
ahead of the July 27-Aug. 12 Games.
"We presented to the International Olympic Committee this
morning...everybody understands the nature of the last six
months.
"And if you want me to say: 'Will this be a challenge right
up to the opening and closing ceremony?' the answer is
absolutely yes it will.
"These are the hard months that everybody was predicting six
years ago. We've raised record sums of money in the most toxic
of environments that any Games has actually been delivered in.
We continue to do that," said Coe.
"But this will be tough. These next nine months are the
tough yards of this campaign."
The NAO said this week it was concerned that the venue
security bill had nearly doubled to 553 million pounds. An extra
13,700 guards, including soldiers, will be needed on top of the
10,000 already planned.
The four ceremonies for the opening and closing of the
Olympics and Paralympics will have their funding doubled, with
41 million pounds added to the 40 million already allocated.
"Nobody starts off on the first day of an organising
committee, seven years out, knowing the answers to any number of
security or transport issues," said Coe. "It is incremental, it
is sequential.
"We're delivering a Games at a threat level that no Games
has ever been delivered at," he continued. "These are all things
that come together towards the end, they are not things you
could possibly have been absolutely certain about on day one."
Coe said the funds allocated to ceremonies, criticised
earlier in the week by marathon world-record holder Paula
Radcliffe, would be money well spent.
"We need to communicate very positive messages to the world,
and that is the ceremony that I think will make a huge
difference," he told Reuters.
"I actually think an opening ceremony that is shown to four
billion people is not just a three-hour show, it is an
investment in the future of this country."
(Editing by Clare Fallon)