REFILE-Olympics-Coe formally elected BOA chairman

LONDON Nov 7 Sebastian Coe, chief organiser for the 2012 London Games, was formally elected as chairman of the British Olympic Association (BOA) on Wednesday.

The double Olympic 1,500 metres champion, who stood unopposed after British hockey chief Richard Leman stepped aside last month, will serve a four-year term.

"Following the tremendous impact of the London 2012 Games, the BOA has an important role to play in ensuring the growth of the Olympic movement throughout the UK and the continued success and support of Team GB at future Olympic Games," Coe said in a statement.

"I am committed to making sure the benefits of hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games are maximised and this role gives me an excellent platform to continue to serve and promote British Olympic sport both in the UK and globally." (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)