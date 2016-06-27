Olympics-Britain's King may appeal against Rio snub

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 27 Olympic champion Dani King is considering appealing against the British Cycling decision to leave her out of the country's road race team for the Rio Olympics, the rider has said.
King, who won the track team pursuit gold at the 2012 London Games, is the second-highest ranked British woman on the UCI World Tour behind world road champion Lizzie Armitstead, who leads the women's squad with Emma Pooley and Nikki Harris occupying the other spots.
"Initially I was told that I couldn't appeal as I wasn't a programme rider. I'm going to explore that option," the 25-year-old, who recovered from serious injuries suffered in a training crash in 2014, told the BBC.
"I haven't really been given a fair explanation as to why I haven't been selected to be completely honest. I was given nine criteria at the start of the year which I've been working toward and I'm absolutely gutted."
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.