UPDATE 2-Olympics-Britain to stick to doping ban law despite CAS ruling

By Mark Meadows
LONDON, Oct 6 Britain will retain a by-law
preventing its athletes found guilty of wilful doping from
competing in any Olympics, British Olympic Association chairman
Colin Moynihan said on Thursday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier cleared the
way for several dozen former doping offenders to compete at next
year's London Games after dismissing the validity of an
International Olympic Committee (IOC) rule banning them.
The IOC Rule 45 was introduced in 2008 and banned athletes,
including American Olympic 400 metres champion LaShawn Merritt,
from participating at the next Games if they have been suspended
for six months or longer.
The BOA said its by-law, introduced in 1992, was an
eligibility rule and not a sanction like the IOC case so the CAS
decision was not binding on Britain.
It also said its by-law, unlike the IOC's regulation,
provided an avenue for appeal to an independent tribunal -- a
course of action taken by sprinter Dwain Chambers in 2008.
"It is tough but it is fair. It has a strong appeal
mechanism," Moynihan told a news conference. Fundamentally the
BOA by-law addresses eligibility and is not a sanction."
British sportsmen like cyclist David Millar, who said the
CAS ruling was a "good thing", and Chambers have fallen foul of
the by-law but the BOA is confident it would win a case if
either of them went to CAS because of the distinction that not
being picked is different from beikng banned.
Chambers, who served a two-year drugs ban, challenged the
BOA in the High Court in 2008 in a bid to run at the Beijing
Olympics but failed in his attempt to have it overturned.
"This is a by-law introduced with support of the athletes
for the athletes. It has consistently had 90 percent support
from the athletes," Moynihan continued.
He showed a letter the BOA had received from the World
Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) saying the association's anti-doping
laws complied with the global standard.
The BOA also said it had written to the IOC requesting
confirmation that the CAS decision "in no way impacts the
autonomy and ability of individual National Olympic Committees
to determine eligibility standards for athletes and coaches who
may seek to represent their countries in IOC-sanctioned events
such as the Olympic Games."
CAS said its ruling on the IOC case was not in compliance
with the WADA's code.
Moynihan said the IOC would be hugely disappointed by the
CAS ruling. "It is a sorry day for the International Olympic
Committee," he said, adding the BOA is pondering extending the
ban to athletes caught up in match-fixing -- not just doping.
Former doper Millar, banned from competing in the Olympics
by the BOA, said lifetime bans for a first offence "does not
encourage rehabilitation nor education, two things that are
necessary for the future prevention of doping in sport".
"Every doping case is different, as is every human being, we
must not forget this. We expect fairness to be an integral part
of the sports we watch, and yet fairness can be hard to find in
the punishments of those athletes who make mistakes," the Scot
said in a statement.
"I hope this decision (by CAS) will pave the way for the
development of global sports, and to creating a system that all
athletes and sports fans can understand and believe in."
However, the BOA said 90 percent of British athletes
supported a life ban on those found guilty of wilful doping.
Five-times Olympic rowing gold medallist Steve Redgrave said
he was fully supportive of the BOA's stance and hoped the by-law
would be in place for another 100 years.
"I wholeheartedly stand by the BOA's Eligibility By-law
which aims to exclude athletes who intentionally dope from being
selected for Team GB," he said.
"It is fair, there is a clear right of appeal and it serves
to catch those athletes who consistently cheated. Any athlete
who knowingly cheats has potentially prevented clean athletes
from having the chance to fulfil their Olympic ambitions. I will
always believe that that is wrong and unacceptable."
