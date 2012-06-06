Olympics-London hotels 'pricing themselves out of market'

| LONDON, June 6
LONDON, June 6 Bookings at London hotels for the
Olympic period are down by around a third on last summer, with
travellers being put off by high prices, a British travel agent
said on Wednesday, dampening hopes that the Games will help to
revive Britain's economy.
Credit ratings agency Moody's said last month that the
Olympics would provide only a temporary boost to corporate
earnings but said hotels would be a clear beneficiary.
However, past Games have shown evidence of a displacement
effect - with regular tourists put off by fears of overcrowding
and high prices during an Olympics.
Hotel wholesaler JacTravel is forecasting visitor arrivals
to London in July to be more than 35 percent down on 2011, and
August to be almost 30 percent down.
JacTravel's chief executive Mario Bodini said that Olympics
expectations had been overly optimistic.
"It's a great event; great publicity for the country, but
what we need is sensible hotel pricing, and to make sure it goes
back to normal very quickly," he told Reuters.
The travel agent said a four-star hotel room in central
London is normally priced between 80 pounds and 120 pounds
($120-180) per night during in the peak summer season, but this
year the range is 200 pounds to 415 pounds.
JacTravel's customer base includes travel agents, tour
operators and online hotel booking engines, and therefore acts a
useful barometer for the inbound tourism market.
JUBILEE PEAK?
Hotel prices in London were distorted when local organisers
block-booked 40,000 of London's 100,000 rooms for Games
athletes, officials, media and sponsors. In January 2012, 20
percent of these were released back onto the market.
"The demand is still there internationally for people to
come to the UK," said Mary Rance, chief executive of trade
association UK Inbound, which represents tour operators and
hotels.
"There's plenty of availability in London, more than enough
hotel rooms, but rates have to be commercially viable ... Hotels
and tour operators have to work together better to maximise the
opportunity and fill those beds."
Rance worries that many visitors to the UK this year may
have already come. Britain has just celebrated the Queen's
Diamond Jubilee, the other major event of the summer.
UK Inbound conducted a members' survey last week which found
that between May and August 2012 almost half said their tourism
bookings were "slightly lower" or "considerably lower" than the
year before, (27 per cent and 21 per cent respectively).
Conversely, 52 percent responded that their bookings were
either "considerably higher" or "slightly higher" year on year
between January and April.
Tour operators' worries about a visitor shortfall contrast
with available flight data. Research last week by travel
reservations group Amadeus found a 13 percent rise in
bookings for flights to London for the Olympic period compared
with the same period a year ago.
These figures were based on global air reservations booked
through travel agencies, not direct bookings, and do not take
into account potential traffic on low-cost carriers.
A significant portion of the travellers who have already
booked could be the 11,000 athletes staying in Olympic-village
accommodation, and spectators staying in private residences.
UK agents say the spike in air bookings can also be
accounted for by Games visitors making unusually early
reservations whereas summer holidaymakers wait until nearer the
time to book and it is these visitors which the UK hospitality
industry fears will fail to turn up in sufficient numbers.