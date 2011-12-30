Olympics-London and Britain aim to deliver in 2012

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 30 Londoners waking on Sunday
with blurred vision and throbbing heads will not have to wait
long for their next party as the city enters its Olympic year
and prepares to host the sporting show of a lifetime.
Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee, marking 60 years of her
reign, will be celebrated in June followed by England's
appearance at the European soccer championships before the
Olympics open on July 27.
Sebastian Coe, the double Olympic 1,500 metres gold
medallist who is now head of London 2012 organisers LOCOG, this
week likened the sequence of events to the appearance of
Halley's Comet which flashes across the night sky roughly every
75 years.
London will be the only city to have hosted the summer
Olympics three times, after 1908 and 1948, and the latest will
be easily the biggest sporting event Britain has ever staged.
With a budget of 9.3 billion pounds ($14.31 billion), fears
of transport chaos and more British troops assigned to protect
the Games than are currently serving in Afghanistan, there are
plenty of potential clouds to darken the horizon.
Coe, who says he will wake up on New Year's Day with the
same excitement he had as an Olympic athlete, prefers to see the
Games as a chance to show Britain at its best while also raising
spirits both at home and abroad at a time of financial hardship.
"Waking up just 200 days away from the biggest thing this
nation will have delivered in living memory is a massive
responsibility," he told the Guardian newspaper.
"And at a time when the world is a pretty difficult place
for a lot of people, I think we also know we have a
responsibility to try and help lift people's spirits."
BRITAIN CONFIDENT
With just over 200 days to go, Britain is confident its
athletes are on track to hit the stated target of winning more
medals from more sports in more than a century.
Britain finished fourth in the medals table in Beijing in
2008 with 47 from 11 sports, including 19 golds.
"We have recently reviewed the data for 2011 across all
World Championship and other relevant world events and rankings
in every Olympic discipline for 2011," British Olympic
Association (BOA) chief executive Andy Hunt said on Thursday.
"This shows Team GB finishing in sixth position with 59
medals across 13 different sports in what would be a relative
Olympic medals table."
Hunt was however mindful of the fact that some major nations
do not always send top athletes to championships in the year
before a Games and that London promises to be the most
competitive Olympics yet.
The building of venues and infrastructure is 90 percent
finished with the formal handover of the Olympic Park in east
London to LOCOG due in early 2012.
"In 2012 we will complete our task, finishing the Olympic
Village, Water Polo Arena, shooting venue at Woolwich and
parklands, as we work alongside the Organising Committee to
prepare for next summer," said John Armitt, chairman of the
Olympic Delivery Authority.
Jan. 9 will mark 200 days to the opening ceremony while the
27th, after an international gymnastics test event, will be the
six month milestone.
The 100 days to go date will come up on April 18 while the
Torch Relay around Britain and into Ireland starts at Land's End
on May 19.
($1 = 0.6497 British pounds)
