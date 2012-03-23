Olympics-Critics see red over true blue British team kit

| LONDON, March 23
LONDON, March 23 The lack of red in Britain's
Stella McCartney-designed official team kit for the London
Olympics could leave some athletes feeling blue, as well as
irritating the Welsh.
University professor and sports psychologist Robert Barton,
co-author of a 2005 report that demonstrated how athletes
performed better in red colours, feared the predominance of blue
could backfire.
"Given the effects that we and other scientists have found,
it does seem like a mistake," the Durham University academic
told the Guardian newspaper on Friday.
England won the 1966 World Cup in red shirts and socks,
their sole success in the tournament, while 'Red Devils'
Manchester United and 'Mighty Reds' Liverpool have also been
hugely successful in that colour.
Previous British Olympic kits have seen more red featured
along with the other colours of the Union flag, white and blue.
The newspaper also quoted clinical sports psychologist
Victor Thompson as saying the designer "may have missed an
opportunity" to include more red in the design.
"For instance if the red increased confidence, aggression
and sense that they (the athletes) are dominant, then they are
likely to perform closer to their peak performance potential."
The adidas kit was revealed at the Tower of London on
Thursday with leading medal prospects parading in front of the
cameras.
McCartney reconstructed Britain's flag in shades of blue,
with red trimming around the neck. The shoes and knee-high socks
worn by triple jumper Phillips Idowu were also red.
The design disappointed Welsh politician Jonathan Edwards of
the Plaid Cymru party.
"Red is of course the colour of Welsh sport and, as
demonstrated by our fantastic Grand Slam-winning (rugby) team
last weekend, also the colour of victory," he told the Daily
Mail newspaper.
"Having said that, it is more about performance than
appearance and the athletes' success will be down to dedication
and tireless training and not what they're wearing."
Britain is sending its biggest-ever team to the July 27-Aug.
12 Games in London, the first city to host the Olympics on three
occasions, with a squad of more than 550 athletes.
The country finished fourth in the medals table in Beijing
in 2008 with 47 from 11 sports, including 19 golds.
