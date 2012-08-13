Olympics-BOA chairman Moynihan to step down

LONDON Aug 13 British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Colin Moynihan will step down from his post later this year to give his replacement time to settle in before the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the body said on Monday.

Moynihan, who oversaw the best British medals haul in a century at the Games which finished on Sunday, has been in the role for almost seven years and will hand over to a new head later this year, with a vote likely in November, a BOA spokeswoman said.

The former Sports Minister will focus on his family and his energy sector business interests but will maintain involvement with the BOA to help choose his successor.

British athletes bagged 65 medals in total, including 29 golds, to finish third in the table behind the United States and China, a far cry from the one gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games.