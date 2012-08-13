UPDATE 1-Olympics-BOA chairman Moynihan to step down

* Election likely in November
* Moynihan will stay on until handover
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, Aug 13 British Olympic Association (BOA)
chairman Colin Moynihan will step down from his post later this
year to give his replacement time to settle in before the 2014
Sochi Winter Olympics, the 1980 rowing silver medallist said on
Monday.
Moynihan, who oversaw the best British medals haul in a
century at the Games which finished on Sunday, has been in the
role since 2005 and will hand over to a new head later this
year, with a vote likely in November, a BOA spokeswoman said.
"He or she must be integrally involved in the preparations
for Sochi," Moynihan wrote in a letter to the BOA and the
National Olympic Committee.
The former Sports Minister will focus on his family and his
energy sector business interests but will maintain involvement
with the BOA to help choose his successor.
British athletes bagged 65 medals in total, including 29
golds, to finish third in the London table behind the United
States and China, a far cry from the one gold medal at the 1996
Atlanta Games.
Moynihan announced he would also be stepping down as
chairman of British Ski & Snowboard (BSS).
"BSS has been transformed since the dark days of the
collapse of its previous governing body into administration on
the very eve of the Vancouver Games," said Moynihan.
Britain won one gold medal in Vancouver in 2010 and the BSS
is now backed by more than two million pounds ($3.14 million)
raised in private-sector sponsorship and donations as they seek
more success at the Winter Olympics.
Moynihan said he hoped sport would become more of a priority
in schools after Britain's showing at the London Games.
"I believe that we need to review and where relevant
re-think government sports policy in order to translate the
inspirational effect of the Games directly into participation.
"The new requirement for primary schools to provide
competitive sport is a step in the right direction.