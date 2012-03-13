Olympics-Hindes and Aldama cleared to compete for Britain

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 Olympic cycling hopeful Philip Hindes and word indoor triple jump champion Yamile Aldama had their nationality changes approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday, clearing the way for them to compete for Britain.

Hindes, who has been included in Britain's world championship squad going to Australia in April, was born in Germany to a British father.

He represented Germany at the junior world championships in 2010 before joining Britain's sprint academy.

Cuban-born Aldama, 39, who won a surprise gold at the world indoor athletics championships in Istanbul last week, had her nationality change from Sudanese to British approved.

"In both cases the Executive Board agreed to the request to reduce the three-year waiting period outlined in the Olympic Charter as the requirements for such reduction or cancellation had been met," the IOC said in a statement.

Sections of the British media had sharply criticised the number of foreign-born athletes, who included Aldama, in the team at the indoor athletics championships in Istanbul, calling them 'Plastic Brits'.

London hosts the Olympic Games from July 27. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)