Olympics-London 2012 has kept me going, says Radcliffe

LONDON, Sept 15 Women's marathon world record
holder Paula Radcliffe has credited the 'carrot' of next year's
London Olympics for keeping her going through the toughest year
of her career.
Radcliffe, who put her running on hold to have a second
child and has struggled with a back injury, will enter her first
marathon since 2009 when she competes in Berlin this month.
"This year has been the hardest ever and if I didn't have
London I might have given up," the 37-year-old told the BBC on
Thursday.
"Having injury and illness is always difficult. When you are
battling through and you've had a number of setbacks, you wonder
if you can take one more.
"But you get over it and get back to what you enjoy about
running and the racing and put it behind you," added the Briton,
who set her world record time in London in 2003.
"I'd (have) been lying if I said I didn't contemplate giving
up, especially when you suffer more and more setbacks.
"I did have a couple of weeks of thinking I wasn't going to
do it any more but then a couple of days later I was back and
decided I wanted to try and do it... you have the carrot of
London in 2012 and that is what I am working towards."
The Berlin Marathon is on Sept. 25.
