Olympics-Ainslie heads first athletes selected for Britain

LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's most successful
Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie was among the first athletes
officially selected on Tuesday to compete for the home nation at
next year's London Games.
Ainslie, 34, will bid for a fourth successive Olympic gold
medal when he competes in the Finn class in Weymouth and
Portland.
"This qualification process was definitely the hardest
compared to the previous four I've been through," Ainslie, who
also has a Laser silver medal from 1996, said in a Royal
Yachting Association statement after being selected for Team GB.
"The previous experiences helped, but at the same time
having the Olympics in the UK puts that added bit of pressure
on, we all want to compete on home waters, it's a once in a
lifetime opportunity."
Ten other sailors were also selected to compete in next
year's regatta, including Iain Percy and Andrew Simpson, who bid
for a second consecutive gold medal in the Star class, and Paul
Goodison who defends his Laser dinghy title.
Britain has topped the medals table at the last three
Olympic regattas.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Alan Baldwin)