Soccer-England's Euro 2012 players will not feature at Olympics

LONDON Dec 16 England players called up for next year's European Championship soccer tournament will not be selected to represent Britain at the London Olympics, the FA said on Friday.

Britain's head soccer coach Stuart Pearce allayed the fears of Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and his Premier League counterparts who were worried that players could burn out if they took part in the Olympics and Euro 2012.

"We have agreed that any player who boards the plane to the European Championship in Poland and Ukraine will not be considered for selection to Team GB," Pearce was quoted as saying in a statement on the FA website (www.thefa.com).

"It's a sensible football decision when you consider the demands on players, and it now leaves no room for doubt for players and their clubs about next summer and the two major tournaments," he added.

Euro 2012 is scheduled for June 8 to July 1 while the Olympic soccer tournament runs from July 25 to Aug. 11.

Britain is fielding a soccer team at the Games for the first time since 1960 and Pearce said he would soon notify the players who could be called up, most of whom will be under 23.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, none of whom have qualified for Euro 2012, have voiced their disapproval of a united British team at the London Olympics because they are worried about their national identities in world soccer. (Reporting By Drazen Jorgic; editing by Ken Ferris)