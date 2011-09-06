Olympics-Welsh captain Ramsey keen to play for Britain

LONDON, Sept 6 Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has
declared his interest in playing for a British soccer team at
next year's London Olympics even though his national association
opposes the idea.
"If given the opportunity, it's one that I'd like to take,"
the Arsenal midfielder told British media ahead of his country's
Euro 2012 qualifier against England at Wembley on Tuesday.
"I've heard that (Tottenham Hotspur's Wales midfielder)
Gareth (Bale) has the same feelings as well towards that. I'll
just have to wait and see."
The British Olympic Association has said Britain would field
a united soccer team, to be selected and managed by the English
FA, at next year's Games for the first time since 1960.
The Football Association of Wales, along with the Northern
Irish and Scottish FAs, are opposed to their players joining any
Team GB.
The three countries compete with their own teams at
international level, but cannot do so at the Olympics where only
Britain is represented.
They fear they will lose their independent status within
soccer body FIFA if they were to allow their players to join a
British team.
Wales have not qualified for a major soccer tournament since
the 1958 World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals, and
the Olympics could represent a career chance for Ramsey and Bale
to win honours on the international stage.
"If there's a chance of playing in the Olympics and having
the opportunity to win a medal, it would be a great one to
achieve in your career," Ramsey said.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)