Olympics-BOA revives hopes of dropped Taekwondo champion Cook

LONDON May 31 European Taekwondo champion Aaron
Cook's hopes of competing in the London Games were revived on
Thursday when the British Olympic Association (BOA) refused to
ratify a decision not to select him.
Despite being poised to become world number one, 21-year-old
Cook was overlooked in the under 80kg category by British
Taekwondo, who instead nominated lowly-ranked Lutalo Muhammad.
The BOA's Olympic Qualification Standards (OQS) panel met on
Thursday and refused to accept the decision, ordering the
selection committee to reconvene instead at the earliest
opportunity.
It asked Sport Taekwondo UK, British Taekwondo's performance
division, to consider also a number of points in making its
decision.
One of them was that "a disproportionate amount of emphasis
should not be given to the so-called 'head shot rule' in
international taekwondo, which is subject to different
interpretation, or any other factor."
GB Taekwondo were understood to have argued that rule
changes on scoring favoured Muhammad rather than Cook, who quit
British Taekwondo's World Class Performance Programme last year
to train independently.
The BOA said both athletes should receive "equal and
in-person representation before the Selection Committee,
preferably by their personal coach" with an independent observer
also present.
