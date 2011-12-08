Olympics-Torch relay is recognition for local heroes

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 8 Trekking across the Sahara
desert was easy compared to the stress Simon Brown says he will
face when he carries the Olympic torch for a brief moment on the
road to London next year.
Blinded by a bullet after being shot in the head while
saving the lives of six colleagues on active service in Iraq in
2006, the former soldier has spent the past five years
rebuilding his life.
His skull shattered, Brown spent months in rehabilitation
and endured dozens of operations.
On Thursday, the Sheffield-based 32-year-old was one of the
first to be nominated to carry the torch on its 70-day,
12,800-km journey around Britain before the Games opening
ceremony at the Olympic Stadium on July 27.
"It's recognition of how far I've managed to come and what
I've managed to do to rebuild my life," Brown told Reuters at a
presentation at the Tower of London with LOCOG chairman
Sebastian Coe.
"I have spent five years trying to get back my dignity and
my manner and my confidence. If this isn't recognition of that,
I'm never going to get it," added Brown, who has 15 percent
vision in his right eye.
The left was covered by a Union Jack contact lens.
Brown completed a 100-km trek across the Sahara in October
to raise money for injured soldiers and next year plans to walk
Costa Rica coast-to-coast. Carrying the torch, he said, would be
more nerve-racking.
"There's no pressure in the Sahara. If I fell over, I fell
over," he said.
"But when the world's media is watching you run with the
flame that never goes out, that's a lot more pressure I think.
Closer to the time the butterflies will kick in and the heart
will pull through the chest and I'll be a bit more nervous."
Some 8,000 people will carry the torch next year, with 90
percent of them nominated through public campaigns. The
remainder will be by invitation.
The 6,800 offered a place on Thursday must now accept the
date and provide further information as well as pass background
checks. Final confirmation will be by March.
"I really wanted those that...ran with the torch, which is a
massive moment, to have really made a difference to and in the
communities in which they live," said Coe.
The double Olympic gold medallist said he wanted to use the
relay "to punch through some of the mythology and
misapprehension about what young people are doing".
"We have described it as a moment to shine and that is
really what this torch relay is about," he said.
Brown had no doubt about that.
"As a soldier, I've seen what happens when people don't get
on," he said. "I've seen the other side of the coin on the
battlefield and to see humanity do this sort of thing, it's just
uplifting to be part of it."
