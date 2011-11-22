Olympics-London 2012 uniforms evoke Grenadier Guards

LONDON Nov 22 The Grenadier Guards,
Wimbledon tennis and rowing at Henley have all provided fashion
inspiration for uniforms to be worn by an army of volunteers at
next year's London Olympics.
The range of clothing, to be worn by around 70,000
volunteers at the Games and Paralympics as well as 6,000 London
Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (LOCOG) staff and
4,500 technical officials, was shown off on Tuesday.
"What we've come up with is a uniform which celebrates the
best of Britain's heritage in a modern and sustainable way,"
said LOCOG chief executive Paul Deighton.
"Delivering the Games is hard work and so the uniform needs
to be functional, however we also want our teams to wear it with
pride. We showed it to them this morning and the response was
incredibly enthusiastic."
The volunteers, known as 'Games Makers', should stand out
from the crowd with a uniform of deep purple with poppy red
collar and epaulettes.
LOCOG said the colour combination "is based upon a
contemporary twist of a regal purple and vibrant Grenadier
Guards red".
"The details on the uniform evoke the pride and heritage of
the United Kingdom. The colours and details on the uniform
celebrate the best of British sport, history and fashion."
The Grenadier Guards, who wear a tall bearskin hat on
ceremonial duties, are a British Army infantry regiment founded
in the 17th century.
Key features of formal clothing to be worn by technical
officials include engraved buttons with Big Ben and the Houses
of Parliament, and embroidery under the collar featuring the
London skyline.
The lining inside the suits will also feature iconic London
buildings. Organisers said the uniforms contained as much
sustainable material, such as recycled polyester, as possible.
