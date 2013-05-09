Olympics-Kostadinova re-elected head of Bulgarian committee

SOFIA May 9 Former Olympic high jump champion Stefka Kostadinova was re-elected as the Bulgarian Olympic Committee (BOC) chairwoman on Thursday.

The 48-year-old, still the world-record holder with a jump of 2.09 metres from the 1987 world athletics championships in Rome, received 44 of the 79 available votes from delegates to begin her third four-year turn.

The re-election of Kostadinova, who won Olympic gold in Atlanta in 1996 and two world championship titles, comes at a difficult time for Bulgarian sport.

Last year, Bulgaria sent their smallest delegation - 63 athletes - to the Olympic Games since 1964 and the Balkan country failed to win a gold medal in London for the first time since 1952.

"I'll not let you down," Kostadinova told delegates. "I'll do my best to put Bulgarian sport back where it belongs."

Kostadinova replaced long-serving Ivan Slavkov, who was expelled from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2005 following allegations of corruption. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Clare Fallon)