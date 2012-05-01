UPDATE 2-Olympics-Moody's dampens Games growth hopes

* Games seen having limited impact on economy
* Building companies have already had the benefits
* Corporate sponsors seen as main winners
By Keith Weir
LONDON, May 1 Hosting the Olympics this year
will give Britain's struggling economy and its companies only a
short-term boost, and the construction sector has already
enjoyed most of the benefits, credit ratings agency Moody's said
on Tuesday.
Britain, which went back into recession at the start of
2012, has spent nine billion pounds ($14.6 billion) building the
Olympics venues mostly in east London and the government had
hoped the Games would help to revive the economy.
Moody's described the Games as a "huge marketing opportunity
for corporates" but echoed the view of many economists that the
Olympic effect was likely to prove fleeting.
"Overall, we think that the Olympics are unlikely to provide
a substantial boost to the UK economy and believe that the
impact of infrastructure developments on UK GDP has probably
already been felt," says Richard Morawetz, senior credit officer
in Moody's Corporate Finance Group.
"We expect the net impact of the Olympics on UK tourism will
be positive overall, but far less than gross visitor numbers
would suggest," he added. The Olympics often attract sports fans
at the expenses of higher spending business travellers and
general tourists who decide to stay away for the duration.
London will host the Olympics from July 27-Aug 12, becoming
the first city to stage the Games three times. Its last Olympics
were the 1948 "Austerity Games" just after World War Two.
Moody's expects that corporate sponsors who bankroll the
Games will benefit most. However, it does not believe that this
alone will be enough to have a positive effect on their ratings.
The International Olympic Committee has long-term agreements
with 11 companies including Coca-Cola and McDonalds
who pay a total of almost $1 billion for worldwide
rights to sell their products on the back of the Games.
London has raised a further 700 million pounds through
one-off sponsorship deals with the likes of British Airways
and Adidas.
BIG SELL
Britain is staging a series of industry summits around the
Games to showcase its business expertise and try to win building
contracts as major sporting events head to fast growing
economies such as Russia, Brazil and Qatar.
However, long delays at passport control at London's
Heathrow airport in recent days have risked undermining the
message that Britain is "open for business".
Airlines using Heathrow would be prepared to pay higher
landing fees to reduce long queues at the British hub before the
Games in London, according to Willie Walsh, Chief Executive of
British Airways' owner IAG.
Looking at individual sectors, Moody's said construction
may already face a slowdown as work for the Games, which have
regenerated a rundown part of London, is almost finished.
Moody's noted that British construction activity had fallen
by more than 10 percent since the start of 2008, although this
would have been even worse had it not been for Olympic-related
work.
Balfour Beatty, Britain's largest construction company which
developed the Olympic swimming venue, has warned that jobs are
at risk as work dries up.
However, it is not all doom and gloom. The hotel sector can
expect some positive revenue per room numbers during and around
the events. However, Moody's cautions that this could result in
some weak year-on-year comparable results in 2013.
Official Games hotel supplier InterContinental stands to
benefit, while France's Accor has also seen a positive impact
from the Olympics.
Advertising and marketing companies such as Britain's WPP
and Publicis Groupe of France were also set to reap
rewards from a year featuring the Olympics, the European soccer
championships in June and the U.S. Presidential election in
November. Such a combination occurs only every four years.