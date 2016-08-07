版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Canoe slalom-Men's c1 heats results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom men's c1 heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
                                            Run 1  Run 2  Overall 
1.  Sideris Tasiadis (Germany)              100.47 92.23  92.23Q  
2.  Denis Gargaud-Chanut (France)           102.03 93.48  93.48Q  
3.  David Florence (Britain)                94.11  DNS    94.11Q  
4.  Benjamin Savsek (Slovenia)              99.69  94.36  94.36Q  
5.  Takuya Haneda (Japan)                   98.69  94.58  94.58Q  
6.  Matej Benus (Slovakia)                  95.05  96.78  95.05Q  
7.  Grzegorz Hedwig (Poland)                96.67  97.72  96.67Q  
8.  Ander Elosegi (Spain)                   97.33  102.39 97.33Q  
9.  Ian Borrows (Australia)                 97.40  151.77 97.40Q  
10. Alexander Lipatov (Russia)              101.78 98.72  98.72Q  
11. Jose Carvalho (Portugal)                111.01 99.18  99.18Q  
12. Casey Eichfeld (U.S.)                   100.02 101.23 100.02Q 
13. Shu Jianming (China)                    110.19 100.68 100.68Q 
14. Vitezslav Gebas (Czech Republic)        109.92 102.78 102.78Q 
15. Cameron Smedley (Canada)                104.93 104.83 104.83  
16. Felipe Da Silva (Brazil)                122.30 105.14 105.14  
17. Sebastian Maximiliano Rossi (Argentina) 108.81 155.70 108.81  
18. Jean Bourhis (Senegal)                  110.94 109.27 109.27  
19. Richard Merjan (Lebanon)                120.20 121.67 120.20

