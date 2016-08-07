UPDATE 1-Olympics-Canoe slalom-Men's k1 heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom men's k1 heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Giovanni De Gennaro (Italy) 86.85 90.74 86.85Q 2. Joseph Clarke (Britain) 135.89 86.95 86.95Q 3. Hannes Aigner (Germany) 90.33 87.31 87.31Q 4. Jakub Grigar (Slovakia) 89.16 87.85 87.85Q 5. Pedro Da Silva (Brazil) 88.48 90.61 88.48Q 6. Pavel Eigel (Russia) 96.72 88.57 88.57Q 7. Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic) 88.71 101.18 88.71Q 8. Michael John Dawson (New Zealand) 88.91 90.86 88.91Q 9. Sebastien Combot (France) 89.13 88.94 88.94Q 10. Michal Smolen (U.S.) 92.96 90.13 90.13Q 11. Jure Meglic (Azerbaijan) 95.12 90.70 90.70Q 12. Peter Kauzer (Slovenia) 91.11 96.88 91.11Q 13. Isak OEhrstroem (Sweden) 92.37 91.43 91.43Q 14. Kazuki Yazawa (Japan) 92.23 98.08 92.23Q 15. Mario Leitner (Austria) 93.29 93.89 93.29Q 16. Michael Tayler (Canada) 105.66 93.47 93.47 17. Lucien Delfour (Australia) 94.30 138.72 94.30 18. Maciej Okreglak (Poland) 96.73 94.44 94.44 19. Tan Ya (China) 100.62 101.34 100.62 20. Jonathan Akinyemi (Nigeria) 107.49 104.59 104.59 21. Bryden Nicholas (Cook Islands) 105.18 125.64 105.18
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.