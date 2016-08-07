版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 03:50 BJT

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Canoe slalom-Men's k1 heats results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom men's k1 heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
                                      Run 1  Run 2  Overall 
1.  Giovanni De Gennaro (Italy)       86.85  90.74  86.85Q  
2.  Joseph Clarke (Britain)           135.89 86.95  86.95Q  
3.  Hannes Aigner (Germany)           90.33  87.31  87.31Q  
4.  Jakub Grigar (Slovakia)           89.16  87.85  87.85Q  
5.  Pedro Da Silva (Brazil)           88.48  90.61  88.48Q  
6.  Pavel Eigel (Russia)              96.72  88.57  88.57Q  
7.  Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic)    88.71  101.18 88.71Q  
8.  Michael John Dawson (New Zealand) 88.91  90.86  88.91Q  
9.  Sebastien Combot (France)         89.13  88.94  88.94Q  
10. Michal Smolen (U.S.)              92.96  90.13  90.13Q  
11. Jure Meglic (Azerbaijan)          95.12  90.70  90.70Q  
12. Peter Kauzer (Slovenia)           91.11  96.88  91.11Q  
13. Isak OEhrstroem (Sweden)          92.37  91.43  91.43Q  
14. Kazuki Yazawa (Japan)             92.23  98.08  92.23Q  
15. Mario Leitner (Austria)           93.29  93.89  93.29Q  
16. Michael Tayler (Canada)           105.66 93.47  93.47   
17. Lucien Delfour (Australia)        94.30  138.72 94.30   
18. Maciej Okreglak (Poland)          96.73  94.44  94.44   
19. Tan Ya (China)                    100.62 101.34 100.62  
20. Jonathan Akinyemi (Nigeria)       107.49 104.59 104.59  
21. Bryden Nicholas (Cook Islands)    105.18 125.64 105.18

