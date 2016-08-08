版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 01:59 BJT

Olympics-Canoe slalom-Men's c2 heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom men's c2 heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
                                       Run 1 Run 2 Overall 
1.  L. Skantar/P. Skantar (Slovakia)               100.89Q 
2.  Klauss/Peche (France)                          102.43Q 
3.  Florence/Hounslow (Britain)                    103.27Q 
4.  J. Kaspar/Sindler (Czech Republic)             103.43Q 
5.  Anton/Benzien (Germany)                        103.43Q 
6.  Bozic/Taljat (Slovenia)                        105.21Q 
7.  Correa/Oliveira (Brazil)                       106.14Q 
8.  Kuznetsov/Larionov (Russia)                    107.39Q 
9.  L. Werro/S. Werro (Switzerland)                110.56Q 
10. D. McEwan/Eichfeld (U.S.)                      112.33Q 
11. Szczepanski/Pochwala (Poland)                  115.36Q 
12. T. Sasaki Jr./S. Sasaki (Japan)                119.04

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐