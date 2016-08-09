版本:
Olympics-Canoe slalom-Men's c1 semifinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom men's c1 semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Sideris Tasiadis (Germany)       95.63 Q  
2.  Ander Elosegi (Spain)            97.93 Q  
3.  Denis Gargaud-Chanut (France)    98.06 Q  
4.  Benjamin Savsek (Slovenia)       98.70 Q  
5.  Vitezslav Gebas (Czech Republic) 98.77 Q  
6.  Takuya Haneda (Japan)            98.84 Q  
7.  David Florence (Britain)         99.36 Q  
8.  Matej Benus (Slovakia)           100.68 Q 
9.  Jose Carvalho (Portugal)         101.04 Q 
10. Casey Eichfeld (U.S.)            101.23 Q 
11. Ian Borrows (Australia)          101.32   
12. Grzegorz Hedwig (Poland)         102.70   
13. Alexander Lipatov (Russia)       104.69   
14. Shu Jianming (China)             108.73

