版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 02:47 BJT

Olympics-Canoe slalom-Men's c1 final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom men's c1 final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Denis Gargaud-Chanut (France)    94.17  
2.  Matej Benus (Slovakia)           95.02  
3.  Takuya Haneda (Japan)            97.44  
4.  Vitezslav Gebas (Czech Republic) 97.57  
5.  Sideris Tasiadis (Germany)       97.90  
6.  Benjamin Savsek (Slovenia)       99.36  
7.  Casey Eichfeld (U.S.)            99.69  
8.  Ander Elosegi (Spain)            101.27 
9.  Jose Carvalho (Portugal)         105.74 
10. David Florence (Britain)         109.00

