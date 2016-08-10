版本:
Olympics-Canoe slalom-Men's k1 semifinal results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom men's k1 semifinal result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Jakub Grigar (Slovakia)           88.84Q 
2.  Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic)    90.62Q 
3.  Joseph Clarke (Britain)           90.67Q 
4.  Peter Kauzer (Slovenia)           91.01Q 
5.  Michael John Dawson (New Zealand) 91.47Q 
6.  Hannes Aigner (Germany)           91.87Q 
7.  Pavel Eigel (Russia)              92.43Q 
8.  Sebastien Combot (France)         94.59Q 
9.  Giovanni De Gennaro (Italy)       95.59Q 
10. Pedro Da Silva (Brazil)           95.68Q 
11. Kazuki Yazawa (Japan)             97.19  
12. Michal Smolen (U.S.)              97.87  
13. Mario Leitner (Austria)           100.25 
14. Jure Meglic (Azerbaijan)          145.00 
15. Isak OEhrstroem (Sweden)          156.77

