Olympics-Canoe slalom-Men's k1 final results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom men's k1 final result in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Joseph Clarke (Britain)           88.53 
2.  Peter Kauzer (Slovenia)           88.70 
3.  Jiri Prskavec (Czech Republic)    88.99 
4.  Hannes Aigner (Germany)           89.02 
5.  Jakub Grigar (Slovakia)           89.43 
6.  Pedro Da Silva (Brazil)           91.54 
7.  Giovanni De Gennaro (Italy)       91.77 
8.  Sebastien Combot (France)         92.55 
9.  Pavel Eigel (Russia)              92.62 
10. Michael John Dawson (New Zealand) 93.07

