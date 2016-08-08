版本:
Olympics-Canoe slalom-Women's k1 heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom women's k1 heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
                                       Run 1  Run 2  Overall 
1.  Stefanie Horn (Italy)              106.90 99.07  99.07Q  
2.  Jessica Fox (Australia)            107.88 99.51  99.51Q  
3.  Fiona Pennie (Britain)             100.52 DNS    100.52Q 
4.  Luuka Jones (New Zealand)          100.59 101.96 100.59Q 
5.  Katerina Kudejova (Czech Republic) 102.06 106.10 102.06Q 
6.  Jana Dukatova (Slovakia)           102.25 105.87 102.25Q 
7.  Ursa Kragelj (Slovenia)            106.86 102.79 102.79Q 
8.  Marta Kharitonova (Russia)         111.01 104.72 104.72Q 
9.  Ashley Nee (U.S.)                  113.15 105.60 105.60Q 
10. Natalia Pacierpnik (Poland)        106.38 167.18 106.38Q 
11. Maialen Chourraut (Spain)          155.43 106.47 106.47Q 
12. Corinna Kuhnle (Austria)           109.63 107.02 107.02Q 
13. Li Lu (China)                      119.63 107.29 107.29Q 
14. Melanie Pfeifer (Germany)          115.60 107.30 107.30Q 
15. Viktoriya Us (Ukraine)             109.77 109.92 109.77Q 
16. Marie-Zelia Lafont (France)        110.52 118.67 110.52  
17. Ana Satila (Brazil)                110.80 149.12 110.80  
18. Ella Nicholas (Cook Islands)       119.69 316.72 119.69  
19. Yekaterina Smirnova (Kazakhstan)   127.64 119.80 119.80  
20. Aki Yazawa (Japan)                 120.17 128.00 120.17  
21. Hind Jamili (Morocco)              153.00 149.87 149.87

