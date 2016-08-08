Olympics-Canoe slalom-Women's k1 heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe slalom women's k1 heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Run 1 Run 2 Overall 1. Stefanie Horn (Italy) 106.90 99.07 99.07Q 2. Jessica Fox (Australia) 107.88 99.51 99.51Q 3. Fiona Pennie (Britain) 100.52 DNS 100.52Q 4. Luuka Jones (New Zealand) 100.59 101.96 100.59Q 5. Katerina Kudejova (Czech Republic) 102.06 106.10 102.06Q 6. Jana Dukatova (Slovakia) 102.25 105.87 102.25Q 7. Ursa Kragelj (Slovenia) 106.86 102.79 102.79Q 8. Marta Kharitonova (Russia) 111.01 104.72 104.72Q 9. Ashley Nee (U.S.) 113.15 105.60 105.60Q 10. Natalia Pacierpnik (Poland) 106.38 167.18 106.38Q 11. Maialen Chourraut (Spain) 155.43 106.47 106.47Q 12. Corinna Kuhnle (Austria) 109.63 107.02 107.02Q 13. Li Lu (China) 119.63 107.29 107.29Q 14. Melanie Pfeifer (Germany) 115.60 107.30 107.30Q 15. Viktoriya Us (Ukraine) 109.77 109.92 109.77Q 16. Marie-Zelia Lafont (France) 110.52 118.67 110.52 17. Ana Satila (Brazil) 110.80 149.12 110.80 18. Ella Nicholas (Cook Islands) 119.69 316.72 119.69 19. Yekaterina Smirnova (Kazakhstan) 127.64 119.80 119.80 20. Aki Yazawa (Japan) 120.17 128.00 120.17 21. Hind Jamili (Morocco) 153.00 149.87 149.87
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.