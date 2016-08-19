Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k1 200m heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k1 200m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 3 1. Liam Heath (Britain) 34.327 seconds Q 2. Steve Bird (Australia) 34.650 Q 3. Marko Novakovic (Serbia) 34.938 Q 4. Ignas Navakauskas (Lithuania) 35.144 Q 5. Petter Menning (Sweden) 35.264 Q 6. Ruben Oscar Voisard Rezola (Argentina) 35.491 Q 7. Karim Elsayed (Egypt) 37.294 Heat 2 1. Maxime Beaumont (France) 34.322 Q 2. Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain) 34.694 Q 3. Peter Molnar (Hungary) 35.102 Q 4. Evgeny Lukantsov (Russia) 35.245 Q 5. Cho Gwang Hee (Korea) 35.402 Q 6. Fidel Antonio Vargas (Cuba) 35.561 7. Filip Svab (Czech Republic) 35.567 Heat 1 1. Ronald Rauhe (Germany) 34.350 Q 2. Manfredi Rizza (Italy) 34.726 Q 3. Mark De Jonge (Canada) 34.898 Q 4. Aleksejs Rumjancevs (Latvia) 35.175 Q 5. Cesar De Cesare (Ecuador) 35.216 Q 6. Pawel Kaczmarek (Poland) 35.562 7. Edson Silva (Brazil) 35.665 8. Alexey Dergunov (Kazakhstan) 36.647 Qualified for Next Round 1. Maxime Beaumont (France) 34.322 seconds 2. Liam Heath (Britain) 34.327 3. Ronald Rauhe (Germany) 34.350 4. Steve Bird (Australia) 34.650 5. Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain) 34.694 6. Manfredi Rizza (Italy) 34.726 7. Mark De Jonge (Canada) 34.898 8. Marko Novakovic (Serbia) 34.938 9. Peter Molnar (Hungary) 35.102 10. Ignas Navakauskas (Lithuania) 35.144 11. Aleksejs Rumjancevs (Latvia) 35.175 12. Evgeny Lukantsov (Russia) 35.245 13. Cesar De Cesare (Ecuador) 35.216 14. Petter Menning (Sweden) 35.264 15. Cho Gwang Hee (Korea) 35.402 16. Ruben Oscar Voisard Rezola (Argentina) 35.491
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.