Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k1 200m heats results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k1 200m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 3
1.  Liam Heath (Britain)                   34.327 seconds Q 
2.  Steve Bird (Australia)                 34.650 Q         
3.  Marko Novakovic (Serbia)               34.938 Q         
4.  Ignas Navakauskas (Lithuania)          35.144 Q         
5.  Petter Menning (Sweden)                35.264 Q         
6.  Ruben Oscar Voisard Rezola (Argentina) 35.491 Q         
7.  Karim Elsayed (Egypt)                  37.294           
Heat 2
1.  Maxime Beaumont (France)               34.322 Q         
2.  Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain)          34.694 Q         
3.  Peter Molnar (Hungary)                 35.102 Q         
4.  Evgeny Lukantsov (Russia)              35.245 Q         
5.  Cho Gwang Hee (Korea)                  35.402 Q         
6.  Fidel Antonio Vargas (Cuba)            35.561           
7.  Filip Svab (Czech Republic)            35.567           
Heat 1
1.  Ronald Rauhe (Germany)                 34.350 Q         
2.  Manfredi Rizza (Italy)                 34.726 Q         
3.  Mark De Jonge (Canada)                 34.898 Q         
4.  Aleksejs Rumjancevs (Latvia)           35.175 Q         
5.  Cesar De Cesare (Ecuador)              35.216 Q         
6.  Pawel Kaczmarek (Poland)               35.562           
7.  Edson Silva (Brazil)                   35.665           
8.  Alexey Dergunov (Kazakhstan)           36.647           
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Maxime Beaumont (France)               34.322 seconds 
2.   Liam Heath (Britain)                   34.327         
3.   Ronald Rauhe (Germany)                 34.350         
4.   Steve Bird (Australia)                 34.650         
5.   Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain)          34.694         
6.   Manfredi Rizza (Italy)                 34.726         
7.   Mark De Jonge (Canada)                 34.898         
8.   Marko Novakovic (Serbia)               34.938         
9.   Peter Molnar (Hungary)                 35.102         
10.  Ignas Navakauskas (Lithuania)          35.144         
11.  Aleksejs Rumjancevs (Latvia)           35.175         
12.  Evgeny Lukantsov (Russia)              35.245         
13.  Cesar De Cesare (Ecuador)              35.216         
14.  Petter Menning (Sweden)                35.264         
15.  Cho Gwang Hee (Korea)                  35.402         
16.  Ruben Oscar Voisard Rezola (Argentina) 35.491

