Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's c2 1000m heats results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's c2 1000m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 2
1.  Sebastian Brendel/Jan Vandrey (Germany)                      3 minutes 33.482 seconds Q 
2.  Serguey Torres Madrigal/Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez (Cuba) 3:34.939 Q                 
3.  Henrik Vasbanyai/Robert Mike (Hungary)                       3:35.501 Q                 
4.  Jaroslav Radon/Filip Dvorak (Czech Republic)                 3:36.818 Q                 
5.  Mateusz Kaminski/Michal Kudla (Poland)                       3:44.717 Q                 
6.  Gerasim Kochnev/Serik Mirbekov (Uzbekistan)                  4:00.330 Q                 
Heat 1
1.  Erlon Souza/Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos (Brazil)             3:33.269 Q                 
2.  Dmytro Ianchuk/Taras Mishchuk (Ukraine)                      3:35.284 Q                 
3.  Ilya Shtokalov/Ilya Pervukhin (Russia)                       3:43.105 Q                 
4.  Ferenc Szekszardi/Martin Marinov (Australia)                 4:07.372 Q                 
5.  Mussa Chamaune/Joaquim Lobo (Mozambique)                     4:14.002 Q

