版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 21:06 BJT

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k4 1000m heats results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k4 1000m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 2
1.  Czech Republic
Daniel Havel/Lukas Trefil/Josef Dostal/Jan Sterba                    2 minutes 52.027 seconds Q 
2.  Argentina
Daniel Dalbo/Juan Ignacio Caceres/Pablo De Torres/Gonzalo Carreras        2:55.103 Q                 
3.  Spain
Javier Hernanz/Rodrigo Germade/Oscar Carrera/Inigo Pena                       2:55.514 Q                 
4.  Russia
Kirill Lyapunov/Vasily Pogreban/Roman Anoshkin/Oleg Zhestkov                 2:56.662 Q                 
5.  Hungary
Tibor Hufnagel/Benjamin Ceiner/Attila Kugler/Tamas Somoracz                 3:00.369 Q                 
6.  Serbia
Marko Tomicevic/Milenko Zoric/Dejan Pajic/Vladimir Torubarov                 3:05.272 Q                 
7.  Italy
Nicola Ripamonti/Giulio Dressino/Alberto Ricchetti/Mauro Crenna               3:10.266 Q                 
Heat 1
1.  Germany
Max Rendschmidt/Tom Liebscher/Max Hoff/Marcus Gross                         2:52.836 Q                 
2.  Slovakia
Denis Mysak/Erik Vlcek/Juraj Tarr/Tibor Linka                              2:55.628 Q                 
3.  Australia
Ken Wallace/Riley Fitzsimmons/Jacob Clear/Jordan Wood                     2:55.666 Q                 
4.  Portugal
Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva/Joao Ribeiro/David Fernandes                3:01.498 Q                 
5.  France
Arnaud Hybois/Etienne Hubert/Sebastien Jouve/Cyrille Carre                   3:02.376 Q                 
6.  Brazil
Roberto Maehler/Vagner Junior Souta/Celso Oliveira/Gilvan Bitencourt Ribeiro 3:04.804 Q                 
7.  Kazakhstan
Ilya Golendov/Andrey Yerguchyov/Sergii Tokarnytskyi/Alexandr Yemelyanov  3:04.883 Q                 
