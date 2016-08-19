Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k4 1000m heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k4 1000m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 2 1. Czech Republic Daniel Havel/Lukas Trefil/Josef Dostal/Jan Sterba 2 minutes 52.027 seconds Q 2. Argentina Daniel Dalbo/Juan Ignacio Caceres/Pablo De Torres/Gonzalo Carreras 2:55.103 Q 3. Spain Javier Hernanz/Rodrigo Germade/Oscar Carrera/Inigo Pena 2:55.514 Q 4. Russia Kirill Lyapunov/Vasily Pogreban/Roman Anoshkin/Oleg Zhestkov 2:56.662 Q 5. Hungary Tibor Hufnagel/Benjamin Ceiner/Attila Kugler/Tamas Somoracz 3:00.369 Q 6. Serbia Marko Tomicevic/Milenko Zoric/Dejan Pajic/Vladimir Torubarov 3:05.272 Q 7. Italy Nicola Ripamonti/Giulio Dressino/Alberto Ricchetti/Mauro Crenna 3:10.266 Q Heat 1 1. Germany Max Rendschmidt/Tom Liebscher/Max Hoff/Marcus Gross 2:52.836 Q 2. Slovakia Denis Mysak/Erik Vlcek/Juraj Tarr/Tibor Linka 2:55.628 Q 3. Australia Ken Wallace/Riley Fitzsimmons/Jacob Clear/Jordan Wood 2:55.666 Q 4. Portugal Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva/Joao Ribeiro/David Fernandes 3:01.498 Q 5. France Arnaud Hybois/Etienne Hubert/Sebastien Jouve/Cyrille Carre 3:02.376 Q 6. Brazil Roberto Maehler/Vagner Junior Souta/Celso Oliveira/Gilvan Bitencourt Ribeiro 3:04.804 Q 7. Kazakhstan Ilya Golendov/Andrey Yerguchyov/Sergii Tokarnytskyi/Alexandr Yemelyanov 3:04.883 Q Qualified for Next Round . Czech Republic Daniel Havel/Lukas Trefil/Josef Dostal/Jan Sterba 2 minutes 52.027 seconds . Germany Max Rendschmidt/Tom Liebscher/Max Hoff/Marcus Gross 2:52.836 . Argentina Daniel Dalbo/Juan Ignacio Caceres/Pablo De Torres/Gonzalo Carreras 2:55.103 . Slovakia Denis Mysak/Erik Vlcek/Juraj Tarr/Tibor Linka 2:55.628 . Spain Javier Hernanz/Rodrigo Germade/Oscar Carrera/Inigo Pena 2:55.514 . Australia Ken Wallace/Riley Fitzsimmons/Jacob Clear/Jordan Wood 2:55.666 . Russia Kirill Lyapunov/Vasily Pogreban/Roman Anoshkin/Oleg Zhestkov 2:56.662 . Portugal Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva/Joao Ribeiro/David Fernandes 3:01.498 . Hungary Tibor Hufnagel/Benjamin Ceiner/Attila Kugler/Tamas Somoracz 3:00.369 . France Arnaud Hybois/Etienne Hubert/Sebastien Jouve/Cyrille Carre 3:02.376 . Brazil Roberto Maehler/Vagner Junior Souta/Celso Oliveira/Gilvan Bitencourt Ribeiro 3:04.804 . Serbia Marko Tomicevic/Milenko Zoric/Dejan Pajic/Vladimir Torubarov 3:05.272 . Kazakhstan Ilya Golendov/Andrey Yerguchyov/Sergii Tokarnytskyi/Alexandr Yemelyanov 3:04.883 . Italy Nicola Ripamonti/Giulio Dressino/Alberto Ricchetti/Mauro Crenna 3:10.266
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.