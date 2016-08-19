版本:
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k1 200m semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k1 200m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Maxime Beaumont (France)               34.398 seconds Q 
2.  Steve Bird (Australia)                 34.584 Q         
3.  Manfredi Rizza (Italy)                 34.686 Q         
4.  Aleksejs Rumjancevs (Latvia)           34.722 Q         
5.  Ignas Navakauskas (Lithuania)          35.168           
6.  Peter Molnar (Hungary)                 35.207           
7.  Ruben Oscar Voisard Rezola (Argentina) 35.439           
8.  Cho Gwang Hee (Korea)                  35.869           
Semifinal 1
1.  Liam Heath (Britain)                   34.076 Q         
2.  Ronald Rauhe (Germany)                 34.180 Q         
3.  Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain)          34.545 Q         
4.  Mark De Jonge (Canada)                 34.775 Q         
5.  Marko Novakovic (Serbia)               34.778           
6.  Petter Menning (Sweden)                34.995           
7.  Evgeny Lukantsov (Russia)              35.567           
8.  Cesar De Cesare (Ecuador)              35.936           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Liam Heath (Britain)          34.076 seconds 
2.  Maxime Beaumont (France)      34.398         
3.  Ronald Rauhe (Germany)        34.180         
4.  Steve Bird (Australia)        34.584         
5.  Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain) 34.545         
6.  Manfredi Rizza (Italy)        34.686         
7.  Aleksejs Rumjancevs (Latvia)  34.722         
8.  Mark De Jonge (Canada)        34.775

