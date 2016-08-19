Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k1 200m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k1 200m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Semifinal 2 1. Maxime Beaumont (France) 34.398 seconds Q 2. Steve Bird (Australia) 34.584 Q 3. Manfredi Rizza (Italy) 34.686 Q 4. Aleksejs Rumjancevs (Latvia) 34.722 Q 5. Ignas Navakauskas (Lithuania) 35.168 6. Peter Molnar (Hungary) 35.207 7. Ruben Oscar Voisard Rezola (Argentina) 35.439 8. Cho Gwang Hee (Korea) 35.869 Semifinal 1 1. Liam Heath (Britain) 34.076 Q 2. Ronald Rauhe (Germany) 34.180 Q 3. Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain) 34.545 Q 4. Mark De Jonge (Canada) 34.775 Q 5. Marko Novakovic (Serbia) 34.778 6. Petter Menning (Sweden) 34.995 7. Evgeny Lukantsov (Russia) 35.567 8. Cesar De Cesare (Ecuador) 35.936 Qualified for Next Round 1. Liam Heath (Britain) 34.076 seconds 2. Maxime Beaumont (France) 34.398 3. Ronald Rauhe (Germany) 34.180 4. Steve Bird (Australia) 34.584 5. Saul Craviotto Rivero (Spain) 34.545 6. Manfredi Rizza (Italy) 34.686 7. Aleksejs Rumjancevs (Latvia) 34.722 8. Mark De Jonge (Canada) 34.775
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.