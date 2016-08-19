版本:
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's c2 1000m semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's c2 1000m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Serguey Torres Madrigal/Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez (Cuba) 3 minutes 40.192 seconds Q 
2.  Gerasim Kochnev/Serik Mirbekov (Uzbekistan)                  3:40.772 Q                 
3.  Ilya Shtokalov/Ilya Pervukhin (Russia)                       3:42.127 Q                 
4.  Mateusz Kaminski/Michal Kudla (Poland)                       3:43.467                   
5.  Ferenc Szekszardi/Martin Marinov (Australia)                 4:13.754                   
Semifinal 1
1.  Dmytro Ianchuk/Taras Mishchuk (Ukraine)                      3:38.384 Q                 
2.  Jaroslav Radon/Filip Dvorak (Czech Republic)                 3:42.166 Q                 
3.  Henrik Vasbanyai/Robert Mike (Hungary)                       3:56.126 Q                 
4.  Mussa Chamaune/Joaquim Lobo (Mozambique)                     4:23.965

