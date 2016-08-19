版本:
中国
2016年 8月 19日

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k4 1000m semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k4 1000m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Slovakia
Denis Mysak/Erik Vlcek/Juraj Tarr/Tibor Linka                              2 minutes 59.362 seconds Q 
2.  Spain
Javier Hernanz/Rodrigo Germade/Oscar Carrera/Inigo Pena                       3:00.237 Q                 
3.  France
Arnaud Hybois/Etienne Hubert/Sebastien Jouve/Cyrille Carre                   3:00.896 Q                 
4.  Russia
Kirill Lyapunov/Vasily Pogreban/Roman Anoshkin/Oleg Zhestkov                 3:01.065                   
5.  Italy
Nicola Ripamonti/Giulio Dressino/Alberto Ricchetti/Mauro Crenna               3:03.868                   
6.  Brazil
Roberto Maehler/Vagner Junior Souta/Celso Oliveira/Gilvan Bitencourt Ribeiro 3:09.220                   
Semifinal 1
1.  Australia
Ken Wallace/Riley Fitzsimmons/Jacob Clear/Jordan Wood                     2:58.222 Q                 
2.  Portugal
Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva/Joao Ribeiro/David Fernandes                2:58.233 Q                 
3.  Serbia
Marko Tomicevic/Milenko Zoric/Dejan Pajic/Vladimir Torubarov                 2:59.636 Q                 
4.  Kazakhstan
Ilya Golendov/Andrey Yerguchyov/Sergii Tokarnytskyi/Alexandr Yemelyanov  3:00.592                   
5.  Hungary
Tibor Hufnagel/Benjamin Ceiner/Attila Kugler/Tamas Somoracz                 3:00.645                   
6.  Argentina
Daniel Dalbo/Juan Ignacio Caceres/Pablo De Torres/Gonzalo Carreras        3:00.952                   
Qualified for Next Round
.  Australia
Ken Wallace/Riley Fitzsimmons/Jacob Clear/Jordan Wood      2 minutes 58.222 seconds 
.  Slovakia
Denis Mysak/Erik Vlcek/Juraj Tarr/Tibor Linka               2:59.362                 
.  Portugal
Fernando Pimenta/Emanuel Silva/Joao Ribeiro/David Fernandes 2:58.233                 
.  Spain
Javier Hernanz/Rodrigo Germade/Oscar Carrera/Inigo Pena        3:00.237                 
.  Serbia
Marko Tomicevic/Milenko Zoric/Dejan Pajic/Vladimir Torubarov  2:59.636                 
.  France
Arnaud Hybois/Etienne Hubert/Sebastien Jouve/Cyrille Carre    3:00.896

