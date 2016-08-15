版本:
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's c1 1000m heats results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's c1 1000m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 3
1.  Serhii Tarnovskyi (Moldova)                      4 minutes 5.193 seconds Q 
2.  Gerasim Kochnev (Uzbekistan)                     4:08.127 Q                
3.  Mark Oldershaw (Canada)                          4:13.600 Q                
4.  Pavlo Altukhov (Ukraine)                         4:19.361 Q                
5.  Angel Kodinov (Bulgaria)                         4:27.904 Q                
6.  Timur Khaidarov (Kazakhstan)                     5:30.030 Q                
Heat 2
1.  Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos (Brazil)             3:59.615 Q                
2.  Martin Fuksa (Czech Republic)                    4:01.492 Q                
3.  Ilia Shtokalov (Russia)                          4:02.626 Q                
4.  Carlo Tacchini (Italy)                           4:04.697 Q                
5.  Adrien Bart (France)                             4:10.043 Q                
6.  Buly Da Conceicao Triste (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:54.516 Q                
Heat 1
1.  Sebastian Brendel (Germany)                      3:58.044 Q                
2.  Tomasz Kaczor (Poland)                           3:59.928 Q                
3.  Henrik Vasbanyai (Hungary)                       4:01.953 Q                
4.  Dagnis Iljins (Latvia)                           4:11.766 Q                
5.  Vincent Farkas (Slovakia)                        4:12.295 Q                
6.  Martin Marinov (Australia)                       4:33.166 Q                
7.  Mussa Chamaune (Mozambique)                      5:00.454 Q                
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Sebastian Brendel (Germany)                      3 minutes 58.044 seconds 
2.   Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos (Brazil)             3:59.615                 
3.   Serhii Tarnovskyi (Moldova)                      4:05.193                 
4.   Tomasz Kaczor (Poland)                           3:59.928                 
5.   Martin Fuksa (Czech Republic)                    4:01.492                 
6.   Gerasim Kochnev (Uzbekistan)                     4:08.127                 
7.   Henrik Vasbanyai (Hungary)                       4:01.953                 
8.   Ilia Shtokalov (Russia)                          4:02.626                 
9.   Mark Oldershaw (Canada)                          4:13.600                 
10.  Carlo Tacchini (Italy)                           4:04.697                 
11.  Dagnis Iljins (Latvia)                           4:11.766                 
12.  Pavlo Altukhov (Ukraine)                         4:19.361                 
13.  Adrien Bart (France)                             4:10.043                 
14.  Vincent Farkas (Slovakia)                        4:12.295                 
15.  Angel Kodinov (Bulgaria)                         4:27.904                 
16.  Martin Marinov (Australia)                       4:33.166                 
17.  Buly Da Conceicao Triste (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:54.516                 
18.  Timur Khaidarov (Kazakhstan)                     5:30.030                 
19.  Mussa Chamaune (Mozambique)                      5:00.454

