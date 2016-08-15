Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's c1 1000m heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's c1 1000m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Heat 3 1. Serhii Tarnovskyi (Moldova) 4 minutes 5.193 seconds Q 2. Gerasim Kochnev (Uzbekistan) 4:08.127 Q 3. Mark Oldershaw (Canada) 4:13.600 Q 4. Pavlo Altukhov (Ukraine) 4:19.361 Q 5. Angel Kodinov (Bulgaria) 4:27.904 Q 6. Timur Khaidarov (Kazakhstan) 5:30.030 Q Heat 2 1. Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos (Brazil) 3:59.615 Q 2. Martin Fuksa (Czech Republic) 4:01.492 Q 3. Ilia Shtokalov (Russia) 4:02.626 Q 4. Carlo Tacchini (Italy) 4:04.697 Q 5. Adrien Bart (France) 4:10.043 Q 6. Buly Da Conceicao Triste (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:54.516 Q Heat 1 1. Sebastian Brendel (Germany) 3:58.044 Q 2. Tomasz Kaczor (Poland) 3:59.928 Q 3. Henrik Vasbanyai (Hungary) 4:01.953 Q 4. Dagnis Iljins (Latvia) 4:11.766 Q 5. Vincent Farkas (Slovakia) 4:12.295 Q 6. Martin Marinov (Australia) 4:33.166 Q 7. Mussa Chamaune (Mozambique) 5:00.454 Q Qualified for Next Round 1. Sebastian Brendel (Germany) 3 minutes 58.044 seconds 2. Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos (Brazil) 3:59.615 3. Serhii Tarnovskyi (Moldova) 4:05.193 4. Tomasz Kaczor (Poland) 3:59.928 5. Martin Fuksa (Czech Republic) 4:01.492 6. Gerasim Kochnev (Uzbekistan) 4:08.127 7. Henrik Vasbanyai (Hungary) 4:01.953 8. Ilia Shtokalov (Russia) 4:02.626 9. Mark Oldershaw (Canada) 4:13.600 10. Carlo Tacchini (Italy) 4:04.697 11. Dagnis Iljins (Latvia) 4:11.766 12. Pavlo Altukhov (Ukraine) 4:19.361 13. Adrien Bart (France) 4:10.043 14. Vincent Farkas (Slovakia) 4:12.295 15. Angel Kodinov (Bulgaria) 4:27.904 16. Martin Marinov (Australia) 4:33.166 17. Buly Da Conceicao Triste (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:54.516 18. Timur Khaidarov (Kazakhstan) 5:30.030 19. Mussa Chamaune (Mozambique) 5:00.454
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.