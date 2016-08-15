版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 21:31 BJT

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k1 1000m heats results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k1 1000m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 3
1.  Fernando Pimenta (Portugal)   3 minutes 33.140 seconds Q 
2.  Max Hoff (Germany)            3:33.585 Q                 
3.  Marcus Walz (Spain)           3:33.786 Q                 
4.  Aleksey Mochalov (Uzbekistan) 3:34.469 Q                 
5.  Artuur Peters (Belgium)       3:34.781 Q                 
6.  Mohamed Ali Mrabet (Tunisia)  3:35.084 Q                 
7.  Martyn McDowell (New Zealand) 3:39.588                   
Heat 2
1.  Josef Dostal (Czech Republic) 3:35.342 Q                 
2.  Murray Stewart (Australia)    3:36.210 Q                 
3.  Cyrille Carre (France)        3:36.322 Q                 
4.  Dejan Pajic (Serbia)          3:36.884 Q                 
5.  Roman Anoshkin (Russia)       3:37.296 Q                 
6.  Alberto Ricchetti (Italy)     3:37.610                   
7.  Ilya Golendov (Kazakhstan)    3:37.953                   
Heat 1
1.  Rene Poulsen (Denmark)        3:35.722 Q                 
2.  Peter Gelle (Slovakia)        3:36.342 Q                 
3.  Adam Van Koeverden (Canada)   3:37.212 Q                 
4.  Rafal Rosolski (Poland)       3:37.700 Q                 
5.  Balint Kopasz (Hungary)       3:38.011 Q                 
6.  Miroslav Kirchev (Bulgaria)   3:39.363                   
7.  Fabio Wyss (Switzerland)      3:41.985                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Fernando Pimenta (Portugal)   3 minutes 33.140 seconds 
2.   Josef Dostal (Czech Republic) 3:35.342                 
3.   Rene Poulsen (Denmark)        3:35.722                 
4.   Max Hoff (Germany)            3:33.585                 
5.   Murray Stewart (Australia)    3:36.210                 
6.   Peter Gelle (Slovakia)        3:36.342                 
7.   Marcus Walz (Spain)           3:33.786                 
8.   Cyrille Carre (France)        3:36.322                 
9.   Adam Van Koeverden (Canada)   3:37.212                 
10.  Aleksey Mochalov (Uzbekistan) 3:34.469                 
11.  Dejan Pajic (Serbia)          3:36.884                 
12.  Rafal Rosolski (Poland)       3:37.700                 
13.  Artuur Peters (Belgium)       3:34.781                 
14.  Roman Anoshkin (Russia)       3:37.296                 
15.  Balint Kopasz (Hungary)       3:38.011                 
16.  Mohamed Ali Mrabet (Tunisia)  3:35.084

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐