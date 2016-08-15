版本:
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's c1 1000m semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's c1 1000m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Martin Fuksa (Czech Republic)                    4 minutes 1.793 seconds Q 
2.  Carlo Tacchini (Italy)                           4:02.461 Q                
3.  Henrik Vasbanyai (Hungary)                       4:03.113                  
4.  Mark Oldershaw (Canada)                          4:03.493                  
5.  Vincent Farkas (Slovakia)                        4:19.084                  
6.  Angel Kodinov (Bulgaria)                         4:30.574                  
7.  Buly Da Conceicao Triste (Sao Tome and Principe) 4:46.396                  
8.  Mussa Chamaune (Mozambique)                      5:07.281                  
Semifinal 1
1.  Ilia Shtokalov (Russia)                          3:58.259 Q                
2.  Pavlo Altukhov (Ukraine)                         3:58.574 Q                
3.  Gerasim Kochnev (Uzbekistan)                     3:59.489 Q                
4.  Tomasz Kaczor (Poland)                           3:59.836                  
5.  Adrien Bart (France)                             4:08.593                  
6.  Dagnis Iljins (Latvia)                           4:20.181                  
7.  Martin Marinov (Australia)                       4:24.723                  
8.  Timur Khaidarov (Kazakhstan)                     5:33.919                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Ilia Shtokalov (Russia)       3 minutes 58.259 seconds 
2.  Martin Fuksa (Czech Republic) 4:01.793                 
3.  Pavlo Altukhov (Ukraine)      3:58.574                 
4.  Carlo Tacchini (Italy)        4:02.461                 
5.  Gerasim Kochnev (Uzbekistan)  3:59.489

