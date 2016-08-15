版本:
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k1 1000m semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k1 1000m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Roman Anoshkin (Russia)       3 minutes 34.833 seconds Q 
2.  Max Hoff (Germany)            3:36.136 Q                 
3.  Peter Gelle (Slovakia)        3:36.193 Q                 
4.  Josef Dostal (Czech Republic) 3:36.384 Q                 
5.  Aleksey Mochalov (Uzbekistan) 3:36.968                   
6.  Cyrille Carre (France)        3:38.115                   
7.  Rafal Rosolski (Poland)       3:38.379                   
8.  Mohamed Ali Mrabet (Tunisia)  3:43.145                   
Semifinal 1
1.  Murray Stewart (Australia)    3:32.602 Q                 
2.  Fernando Pimenta (Portugal)   3:33.420 Q                 
3.  Marcus Walz (Spain)           3:33.781 Q                 
4.  Rene Poulsen (Denmark)        3:34.344 Q                 
5.  Balint Kopasz (Hungary)       3:34.772                   
6.  Adam Van Koeverden (Canada)   3:36.230                   
7.  Artuur Peters (Belgium)       3:37.586                   
8.  Dejan Pajic (Serbia)          3:48.158                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Murray Stewart (Australia)    3 minutes 32.602 seconds 
2.  Roman Anoshkin (Russia)       3:34.833                 
3.  Fernando Pimenta (Portugal)   3:33.420                 
4.  Max Hoff (Germany)            3:36.136                 
5.  Marcus Walz (Spain)           3:33.781                 
6.  Peter Gelle (Slovakia)        3:36.193                 
7.  Rene Poulsen (Denmark)        3:34.344                 
8.  Josef Dostal (Czech Republic) 3:36.384

