Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's c1 1000m final b results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's c1 1000m final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Tomasz Kaczor (Poland)     3 minutes 59.350 seconds 
2.  Adrien Bart (France)       4:00.911                 
3.  Vincent Farkas (Slovakia)  4:04.013                 
4.  Henrik Vasbanyai (Hungary) 4:04.195                 
5.  Mark Oldershaw (Canada)    4:06.972                 
6.  Dagnis Iljins (Latvia)     4:10.084                 
7.  Angel Kodinov (Bulgaria)   4:10.102                 
8.  Martin Marinov (Australia) 4:15.524

