Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's c1 1000m final a results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's c1 1000m final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Sebastian Brendel (Germany)          3 minutes 56.926 seconds 
2.  Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos (Brazil) 3:58.529                 
3.  Serhii Tarnovskyi (Moldova)          4:00.852                 
4.  Ilia Shtokalov (Russia)              4:00.963                 
5.  Pavlo Altukhov (Ukraine)             4:01.587                 
6.  Martin Fuksa (Czech Republic)        4:03.322                 
7.  Gerasim Kochnev (Uzbekistan)         4:04.205                 
8.  Carlo Tacchini (Italy)               4:15.368

