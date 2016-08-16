版本:
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k1 1000m final b results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k1 1000m final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Adam Van Koeverden (Canada)   3 minutes 31.872 seconds 
2.  Balint Kopasz (Hungary)       3:32.392                 
3.  Artuur Peters (Belgium)       3:33.521                 
4.  Aleksey Mochalov (Uzbekistan) 3:34.807                 
5.  Cyrille Carre (France)        3:36.606                 
6.  Rafal Rosolski (Poland)       3:39.021                 
7.  Dejan Pajic (Serbia)          3:40.502                 
8.  Mohamed Ali Mrabet (Tunisia)  3:45.122

