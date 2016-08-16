版本:
2016年 8月 16日

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Men's k1 1000m final a results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint men's k1 1000m final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Marcus Walz (Spain)           3 minutes 31.447 seconds 
2.  Josef Dostal (Czech Republic) 3:32.145                 
3.  Roman Anoshkin (Russia)       3:33.363                 
4.  Murray Stewart (Australia)    3:33.741                 
5.  Fernando Pimenta (Portugal)   3:35.349                 
6.  Rene Poulsen (Denmark)        3:36.840                 
7.  Max Hoff (Germany)            3:37.581                 
8.  Peter Gelle (Slovakia)        3:40.691

