2016年 8月 15日 星期一 20:45 BJT

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k2 500m heats results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k2 500m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 2
1.  Franziska Weber/Tina Dietze (Germany)                                               1 minute 42.184 seconds Q 
2.  Ren Wenjun/Ma Qing (China)                                                          1:44.491 Q                
3.  Natalya Sergeyeva/Irina Podoynikova (Kazakhstan)                                    1:45.369 Q                
4.  Amalie Thomsen/Ida Villumsen (Denmark)                                              1:46.246 Q                
5.  Nikolina Moldovan/Milica Starovic (Serbia)                                          1:46.410 Q                
6.  Yvonne Schuring/Ana Lehaci (Austria)                                                1:46.429 Q                
7.  Karin Johansson/Sofia Paldanius (Sweden)                                            1:46.456 Q                
Heat 1
1.  Gabriella Szabo/Danusia Kozak (Hungary)
Gabriella Szabo/Danuta Kozak            1:41.092 Q                
2.  Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk (Poland)                                            1:41.766 Q                
3.  Anastasiya Todorova/Inna Hryshchun (Ukraine)                                        1:43.967 Q                
4.  Nadzeya Liapeshka/Maryna Litvinchuk (Belarus)
Nadzeya Liapeshka/Maryna Pautaran 1:44.835 Q                
5.  Elena Anyushina/Kira Stepanova (Russia)                                             1:45.906 Q                
6.  Genevieve Orton/Kathleen Fraser (Canada)                                            1:46.148 Q                
7.  Alyssa Bull/Alyce Burnett (Australia)                                               1:46.933 Q                
8.  Lani Belcher/Angela Hannah (Britain)                                                1:53.948 Q

