Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k2 500m heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k2 500m heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Heat 2 1. Franziska Weber/Tina Dietze (Germany) 1 minute 42.184 seconds Q 2. Ren Wenjun/Ma Qing (China) 1:44.491 Q 3. Natalya Sergeyeva/Irina Podoynikova (Kazakhstan) 1:45.369 Q 4. Amalie Thomsen/Ida Villumsen (Denmark) 1:46.246 Q 5. Nikolina Moldovan/Milica Starovic (Serbia) 1:46.410 Q 6. Yvonne Schuring/Ana Lehaci (Austria) 1:46.429 Q 7. Karin Johansson/Sofia Paldanius (Sweden) 1:46.456 Q Heat 1 1. Gabriella Szabo/Danusia Kozak (Hungary) Gabriella Szabo/Danuta Kozak 1:41.092 Q 2. Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk (Poland) 1:41.766 Q 3. Anastasiya Todorova/Inna Hryshchun (Ukraine) 1:43.967 Q 4. Nadzeya Liapeshka/Maryna Litvinchuk (Belarus) Nadzeya Liapeshka/Maryna Pautaran 1:44.835 Q 5. Elena Anyushina/Kira Stepanova (Russia) 1:45.906 Q 6. Genevieve Orton/Kathleen Fraser (Canada) 1:46.148 Q 7. Alyssa Bull/Alyce Burnett (Australia) 1:46.933 Q 8. Lani Belcher/Angela Hannah (Britain) 1:53.948 Q
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.