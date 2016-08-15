Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k2 500m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k2 500m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Semifinal 2 1. Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk (Poland) 1 minute 41.684 seconds Q 2. Elena Anyushina/Kira Stepanova (Russia) 1:42.439 Q 3. Natalya Sergeyeva/Irina Podoynikova (Kazakhstan) 1:43.577 Q 4. Karin Johansson/Sofia Paldanius (Sweden) 1:44.090 5. Genevieve Orton/Kathleen Fraser (Canada) 1:45.351 6. Amalie Thomsen/Ida Villumsen (Denmark) 1:47.476 7. Lani Belcher/Angela Hannah (Britain) 1:49.285 Semifinal 1 1. Nadzeya Liapeshka/Maryna Litvinchuk (Belarus) 1:42.285 Q 2. Anastasiya Todorova/Inna Hryshchun (Ukraine) 1:43.363 Q 3. Alyssa Bull/Alyce Burnett (Australia) 1:44.290 Q 4. Yvonne Schuring/Ana Lehaci (Austria) 1:44.462 5. Ren Wenjun/Ma Qing (China) 1:44.780 6. Nikolina Moldovan/Milica Starovic (Serbia) 1:46.008
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.