2016年 8月 15日

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k2 500m semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k2 500m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Semifinal 2
1.  Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk (Poland)         1 minute 41.684 seconds Q 
2.  Elena Anyushina/Kira Stepanova (Russia)          1:42.439 Q                
3.  Natalya Sergeyeva/Irina Podoynikova (Kazakhstan) 1:43.577 Q                
4.  Karin Johansson/Sofia Paldanius (Sweden)         1:44.090                  
5.  Genevieve Orton/Kathleen Fraser (Canada)         1:45.351                  
6.  Amalie Thomsen/Ida Villumsen (Denmark)           1:47.476                  
7.  Lani Belcher/Angela Hannah (Britain)             1:49.285                  
Semifinal 1
1.  Nadzeya Liapeshka/Maryna Litvinchuk (Belarus)    1:42.285 Q                
2.  Anastasiya Todorova/Inna Hryshchun (Ukraine)     1:43.363 Q                
3.  Alyssa Bull/Alyce Burnett (Australia)            1:44.290 Q                
4.  Yvonne Schuring/Ana Lehaci (Austria)             1:44.462                  
5.  Ren Wenjun/Ma Qing (China)                       1:44.780                  
6.  Nikolina Moldovan/Milica Starovic (Serbia)       1:46.008

