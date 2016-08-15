版本:
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k1 200m semifinal results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k1 200m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Semifinal 3
1.  Lisa Carrington (New Zealand)       39.561 seconds Q 
2.  Teresa Portela Rivas (Spain)        40.241 Q         
3.  Inna Klinova (Kazakhstan)           40.381 Q         
4.  Martina Kohlova (Slovakia)          41.286           
5.  Andreanne Langlois (Canada)         41.350           
6.  Conny Wassmuth (Germany)            41.725           
7.  Lasma Liepa (Turkey)                41.866           
8.  Marina Toribiong (Palau)            48.306           
Semifinal 2
1.  Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Azerbaijan) 39.803 Q         
2.  Sarah Guyot (France)                40.516 Q         
3.  Spela Ponomarenko Janic (Slovenia)  40.797 Q         
4.  Natasa Douchev-Janics (Hungary)     40.962           
5.  Zhou Yu (China)                     41.017           
6.  Sabrina Ameghino (Argentina)        41.934           
7.  Viktoria Schwarz (Austria)          43.072           
8.  Henriette Hansen (Denmark)          43.300           
Semifinal 1
1.  Marta Walczykiewicz (Poland)        40.619 Q         
2.  Linnea Stensils (Sweden)            41.245 Q         
3.  Bridgitte Hartley (South Africa)    41.478           
4.  Jess Walker (Britain)               41.483           
5.  Francisca Laia (Portugal)           41.573           
6.  Yusmary Mengana (Cuba)              41.688           
7.  Olivera Moldovan (Serbia)           42.123           
8.  Ana Paula Vergutz (Brazil)          44.362           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Lisa Carrington (New Zealand)       39.561 seconds 
2.  Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Azerbaijan) 39.803         
3.  Marta Walczykiewicz (Poland)        40.619         
4.  Teresa Portela Rivas (Spain)        40.241         
5.  Sarah Guyot (France)                40.516         
6.  Linnea Stensils (Sweden)            41.245         
7.  Inna Klinova (Kazakhstan)           40.381         
8.  Spela Ponomarenko Janic (Slovenia)  40.797

