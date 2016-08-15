Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k1 200m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k1 200m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Semifinal 3 1. Lisa Carrington (New Zealand) 39.561 seconds Q 2. Teresa Portela Rivas (Spain) 40.241 Q 3. Inna Klinova (Kazakhstan) 40.381 Q 4. Martina Kohlova (Slovakia) 41.286 5. Andreanne Langlois (Canada) 41.350 6. Conny Wassmuth (Germany) 41.725 7. Lasma Liepa (Turkey) 41.866 8. Marina Toribiong (Palau) 48.306 Semifinal 2 1. Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Azerbaijan) 39.803 Q 2. Sarah Guyot (France) 40.516 Q 3. Spela Ponomarenko Janic (Slovenia) 40.797 Q 4. Natasa Douchev-Janics (Hungary) 40.962 5. Zhou Yu (China) 41.017 6. Sabrina Ameghino (Argentina) 41.934 7. Viktoria Schwarz (Austria) 43.072 8. Henriette Hansen (Denmark) 43.300 Semifinal 1 1. Marta Walczykiewicz (Poland) 40.619 Q 2. Linnea Stensils (Sweden) 41.245 Q 3. Bridgitte Hartley (South Africa) 41.478 4. Jess Walker (Britain) 41.483 5. Francisca Laia (Portugal) 41.573 6. Yusmary Mengana (Cuba) 41.688 7. Olivera Moldovan (Serbia) 42.123 8. Ana Paula Vergutz (Brazil) 44.362 Qualified for Next Round 1. Lisa Carrington (New Zealand) 39.561 seconds 2. Inna Osypenko-Radomska (Azerbaijan) 39.803 3. Marta Walczykiewicz (Poland) 40.619 4. Teresa Portela Rivas (Spain) 40.241 5. Sarah Guyot (France) 40.516 6. Linnea Stensils (Sweden) 41.245 7. Inna Klinova (Kazakhstan) 40.381 8. Spela Ponomarenko Janic (Slovenia) 40.797
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.