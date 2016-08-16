版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 20:21 BJT

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k2 500m final b results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k2 500m final b result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Karin Johansson/Sofia Paldanius (Sweden)   1 minute 47.207 seconds 
2.  Nikolina Moldovan/Milica Starovic (Serbia) 1:48.146                
3.  Yvonne Schuring/Ana Lehaci (Austria)       1:48.834                
4.  Amalie Thomsen/Ida Villumsen (Denmark)     1:48.846                
5.  Genevieve Orton/Kathleen Fraser (Canada)   1:49.389                
6.  Ren Wenjun/Ma Qing (China)                 1:51.582                
7.  Lani Belcher/Angela Hannah (Britain)       1:54.193

