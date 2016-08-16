版本:
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Women's k2 500m final a results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic canoe sprint women's k2 500m final a result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Gabriella Szabo/Danusia Kozak (Hungary)          1 minute 43.687 seconds 
2.  Franziska Weber/Tina Dietze (Germany)            1:43.738                
3.  Karolina Naja/Beata Mikolajczyk (Poland)         1:45.207                
4.  Anastasiya Todorova/Inna Hryshchun (Ukraine)     1:45.868                
5.  Elena Anyushina/Kira Stepanova (Russia)          1:46.319                
6.  Nadzeya Liapeshka/Maryna Litvinchuk (Belarus)    1:46.967                
7.  Natalya Sergeyeva/Irina Podoynikova (Kazakhstan) 1:48.361                
8.  Alyssa Bull/Alyce Burnett (Australia)            1:51.915

